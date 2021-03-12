MET Police Officer Charged With Murder And Kidnapping Of Sarah Everard.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with murdering and kidnapping Sarah Everard, who went missing in south London last week. Rosemary Ainslie, Head of Special Crime at the CPS, said: “Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police related to the death of Sarah Everard, the CPS has authorised the police to charge Wayne Couzens with murder and kidnapping.

“He will appear at Westminster magistrates’ court tomorrow (13 March) for his first hearing. The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider. Criminal proceedings are now active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

Ms Everard vanished on March 3 after setting off at about 9 pm to walk from a friend’s house next to Clapham Common to her home in Brixton.

The Durham graduate was last captured on doorbell footage around 9.30 pm walking past the Poynders Court estate next to the South Circular in Clapham. Her disappearance sparked a desperate hunt involving hundreds of officers across south London and touched off a public reckoning about women’s safety in public.

