ALMERIA port police get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Spain’s Almeria.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world, Spain along with other countries are making progress with their vaccination programmes.

Almeria’s Port Police have been included in the current round of vaccinations by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Government. Now 52 members of the port police have been lucky enough to receive their first dose of the vaccine against the potentially deadly virus.

The Mediterranean Games Stadium in Almeria was used to carry out the vaccinations. The port police are responsible for the vigilance and security of both the Almeria and Carboneras ports.

Jesus Caicedo, the president of the Port Authority of Almeria (APA), explained the importance of vaccinating the port staff due to the essential services that they carry out. He explained that, “it is important that those who are in the front line of activity in the ports – for their safety and that of the whole port community – are vaccinated against the coronavirus.”

He also went on to explain how grateful he is to the Consejería de Salud that the Coronavirus strategic vaccination plan has included the port police force this early on in the vaccination process.

