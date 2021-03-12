WADS of cash have been discovered on a roof in shopping bags by Greater Manchester police during a raid.

Police have arrested two people after discovering shopping bags full of wads of cash during an early morning raid. On Thursday at March 11, at around 6 am Greater Manchester police raided houses in the Heywood, Hollins and Blackley areas.

When searching the house in Blackley, officers found that bags had been thrown onto the roof in a bid to hide them. The bags which contained a staggering amount of cash and have been seized by police.

-- Advertisement --



Police officers explained how the cash had been thrown up onto the roof as a ‘last-ditch attempt to hide it from officers’. During the searches officers also seized mobile phones and a car.

Two arrests have been made, and a man aged 29 and a man aged 37 were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply drugs, money laundering and firearms offences.

Police are focusing on the criminal use of encrypted communication services as part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic. Thursday’s raids were carried out by GMP’s City of Manchester Challenger Team, Xcalibre Task Force and the Tactical Aid Unit as part of Operation Foam.

Det Insp Ian McNabb of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “Today’s result follows months of meticulous investigative work and is yet another successful step forward in our continued effort in disrupting this type of activity across Greater Manchester.

“Although we currently have two in custody for questioning, our investigation will continue and we would appeal to anyone who believes they hold information on suspicious activity – whatever that may be – to get in touch with police.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wads of Cash Discovered On Roof in Shopping Bags ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.