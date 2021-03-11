Young Girl with Muscle Disorder Found Dead in Her Bed

YOUNG GIRL with muscle disorder tragically found dead in her bed with a pillow covering her face.

An inquest has finally heard how a young girl with a muscle disorder was found dead in her bed, with a pillow covering her face. Freya Evelyn Pattinson, from Brooklands, Sale was only seven-years-old when her family found her unresponsive in her bed on January 30, 2017.

The previous night the young girl had gone to bed as usual and she was checked on at around 3 am by a family member, at which point she seemed fine. The next morning though when Freya’s family tried to wake her for school at about 7 am, the youngster was not breathing and was unresponsive.

Manchester Coroners Court heard how she was found with a pillow covering her face, which had caused an ‘upper airway obstruction’.

Lisa Daniels, Freya’s mum frantically tried to save her daughter as she performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as she waited for paramedics to arrive. Freya was rushed to Wythenshawe Hospital where tragically she later died.

On Monday March 8, Manchester’s senior coroner Nigel Meadows heard how both a police probe and a lengthy medical investigation were launched following the youngster’s death. After the post-mortem Freya was diagnosed with dystonic cerebral palsy, a disease that can affect the entire body, and cause muscle contractions which are involuntary.

Mr Meadows was unable to confirm how Freya died and said “The reports have been unable to explain an identifiable cause of death,” he said.

“The medical cause is unascertained and an open conclusion has been recorded into her death.

“I offer my sincere condolences to Freya’s family and I apologise that it has taken so long for the inquest to be held due to the pandemic.”

He recorded an open conclusion.

