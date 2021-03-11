ALMERIA’S Albox set to host the final stage of the Vuelta Almeria Master on Sunday March 14.

The tour of the Vuelta Almeria Master which has been organised by SDomínguez Producciones is set to start Huércal de Almería on Friday, March 12 and Albox is set to host the third and final stage of the cycle race.

Albox will be hosting the final stage of the race on Sunday March 14. Both the start and finish of the stage will occur in Albox and participants will follow a route through the Almanzora Valley and take in the mountain range of Los Filabres.

-- Advertisement --



Albox’s councillor for Sports of this municipality, Virginia Sáez explained how the town will be complying with all the Covid-19 regulations. She explained that a security meeting has been held, “to coordinate the stage and comply with Covid regulations. We want the people of Albox to cheer up a little and to be able to go out and watch the race, but always ensuring that distances are kept.”

She went on to highlight that “we will make sure that the maximum permitted capacity is not exceeded in the start and finish areas.”

Sáez spoke of the importance of cycling to the municipality and said, “we have decided to hold the stage in Albox and to make it the most important stage of the Vuelta a Almería Master to continue supporting cycling in the municipality.

“We have several important teams in the municipality and a mountain race that we couldn’t do last year, and we want to continue to support cycling, to try to return to normality as soon as possible so that people can continue to practise sport.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria’s Albox set to host the final stage of the Vuelta Almeria Master”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.