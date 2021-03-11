HAMSTEAD murder victim named as ‘much loved son and grandson.’

The teenager who was tragically stabbed to death in Hamstead on Sunday, March 7 has been named by police. The stabbing occurred shortly before 10pm when Jack Barry, aged 19 was stabbed on West Road, Hamstead.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and four ambulances along with three paramedic officers tried to save Jack’s life, but tragically this was not possible and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands police confirmed that an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being detained in the area of the stabbing on suspicion of murder. The man is not believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries and will be questioned by police when he is medically fit.

Jack’s family have briefly spoken about their tragic loss and said, “Jack was a much loved son and grandson.”

Police are hoping witnesses to the event will come forward and Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jack at this deeply distressing time.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received so far as we seek to establish the full circumstances of what happened on Sunday evening.

“But we still believe there are people out there who have information which can assist our investigation and I’d urge them to contact us.”

