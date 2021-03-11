NAVIERA ARMAS TRASMEDITERRANEA guarantees maritime transport between Melilla and Malaga from April 1 with the Ciudad Autónoma Melilla ship.

The general manager of Naviera Trasmediterránea, Francisco Oviedo announced that, “We are delighted to be able to resume activity as soon as possible and excited to be able to re-establish the business, the traffic and the service that was traditionally provided in this port.”

The company also highlighted the fact that the Melilla schedule “guarantees in time and form the maritime connections between Melilla and Malaga and Melilla and Almeria, with timetables more suited to the needs of the people of Melilla and the recognised quality of the service on board its ships.”

The company will also offer a Melilla to Almeria route as part of the new schedule.

It was also recently announced that Baleària will operate a new Malaga to Melilla route using the new Baleària ferry ‘Hypatia de Alejandría’.

The Baleària company currently operates out of both Almeria and Motril ports but they are set to expand operations to offer the new route which will be from Malaga port to Melilla, three days a week.

