Porn Company Offers Inter Milan New Shirt Sponsorship Deal as Iconic Pirelli Partnership is Set to End.

ONE of football’s most iconic partnerships, which began at the start of the 1995-96 season, is now over after a statement from Pirelli’s chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera announced the sponsorship deal worth around £10million-per-season plus bonuses will not be extended.

Provera said: “We are in talks with (Alessandre) Antonello, (Beppe) Marotta (chief executives) and other Inter directors,” he told Gr Parlamento.

“We won’t be Inter’s kit sponsor anymore, but our relationship with the club will continue.”

This news has no doubt prompted some significant and interesting offers, however, one the football club may not have expected was from a porn company.

The Milan side has been offered a €23million new shirt sponsorship deal by porn company Stripchat and they even drew up a potential shirt for the deal… in the colours of rivals AC Milan!

In what appears to be either a clever and timely April Fool’s Joke, a dig at Inter, or a lack of sporting knowledge – Stripchat apparently sent the Serie A side the following message.

“I wanted to reach out following news that your three-decade-long jersey sponsorship with Pirelli is set to expire at the end of this season. I know Pirelli has been a mainstay with Inter Milan since 1995 and has become synonymous with the team. While you’re currently in talks with new sponsors over a lucrative shirt sponsorship deal, I want to throw Stripchat – a leading adult live webcam company – into the mix.

“We would be willing to pay $28M to be the jersey sponsor for Inter Milan. There is a strong crossover between our fanbases. This would be a fantastic opportunity for us to own some of the world’s most valuable sports real estate and raise awareness of Stripchat while also providing you with legitimate revenue.”

Inter Milan have yet to comment.

