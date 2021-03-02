Iconic Football Partnership Inter Milan and Pirelli Set To End After 26 Years.

ALL good things must come to an end, as they say, and Inter Milan and Pirelli will end their shirt sponsorship deal at the end of the season.

One of football’s most iconic partnerships, which began at the start of the 1995-96 season, is now over after a statement from Pirelli’s chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera announced the sponsorship deal worth around £10million-per-season plus bonuses will not be extended.

Provera said: “We are in talks with (Alessandre) Antonello, (Beppe) Marotta (chief executives) and other Inter directors,” he told Gr Parlamento.

“We won’t be Inter’s kit sponsor anymore, but our relationship with the club will continue.”

For football fans, not seeing the logo of the Italian tyre manufacturer emblazoned across Inter Milan shirts will be a strange sight and will definitely take some getting used to.

In related news, the latest vision of the famous pairing together was in Inter’s 3-0 win over Genoa on Sunday, February 28, a result that saw three ex-Manchester United players score – Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian – a result that helps the club maintain a four-point lead over rivals AC Milan.

