OBSESSIVE father made his daughter sign ‘thin contract’ and weighed her almost daily.

A jury has heard how an obsessive and controlling father made his daughter sign a ‘thin contract’ that would last for her lifetime and promised that she would never get fat. The father also weighed his daughter on an almost daily basis.

Rachid Khadla, aged 56 from Berkshire, stands trial for child cruelty and assault. He is alleged to have ruled his family using terror and to have even strangled his own son on one occasion. Reading Crown Court also heard how the father used wooden spoons to hit the children when he considered that they had stepped out of line.

-- Advertisement --



Prosecutor Alex Krikler explained how the father had been obsessed with his weight and that of his daughter and said, ‘The defendant was very conscious about his own fitness and diet, regularly attending the gym and eating healthily.

‘His daughter’s weight was a constant issue. In fact, all the children would be regularly weighed by the defendant to make sure that they had not put on weight.’

Daughter Amira was allegedly made to sign a contract that said, ‘I, Amira Khadla, will never let myself get fat. I will do lots of exercise to make sure I will never get fat, even until I die.’

Khadla has denied multiple counts of child cruelty along with counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The trial continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Obsessive Father Made His Daughter Sign ‘Thin Contract’ and Weighed Her Almost Daily”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.