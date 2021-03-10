CHILE surpasses Israel as the country with the most Covid 19 vaccinations carried out per 100 inhabitants.

Chile has overtaken Israel and is now the country that has given the most coronavirus vaccines to its population per 100 inhabitants in the last week.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world countries are working steadily and surely to vaccinate their populations against the potentially deadly virus. Chile has now overtaken Israel in the top spot and they celebrated the fact and took to Twitter to make the announcement.

-- Advertisement --



The Ministry of Health released the information via a tweet on their @MeVacuno account and tweeted that, “The Vaccination Plan in Chile leads the ranking of inoculated per hundred inhabitants in the last seven days according to yesterday’s data from @OurWorldInData”.

Enrique Paris the Health Minister also celebrated the good news and said that, “it is an effort that must be acknowledged to primary care, to the mayors, but also to the State of Chile”.

According to La Tercera, he also went on to explain that the success of the vaccine programme is due to many years work and said that, “This is not just the product of one government, it is the product of the effort made by Chile’s public health system over so many years, since the 1950s, when the opinion of Cruz-Coke and Allende came together and the National Health System was formed. That is our strength.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chile Surpasses Israel as the Country with the Most COVID 19 Vaccinations Carried out”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.