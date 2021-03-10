MANCHESTER UNITED Rumoured To Be Looking For A New Goalkeeper this Summer



Manchester United are reported to be looking to sign a new goalkeeper this Summer, as uncertainty grows over the future of David De Gea – who only this week was allegedly given a price-tag of £50m – and Sergio Romero’s contract expiring, leaving United with just Dean Henderson, who some, including former captain Roy Keane, tipped to become the No1 at Old Trafford.

The Atletico Madrid keeper, Jan Oblak, is currently rated as one of the top goalkeepers in the world, but the 28-year-old Slovenia No1 has a £103m release clause in his Atletico contract, which has two years left to run.

-- Advertisement --



Another option that United are said to be assessing is Gianluigi Donnarumma, the AC Milan keeper, whose contract also runs out this Summer, and he is yet to sign a new one, or maybe Mike Maignan, the Lille stopper, who would be a more affordable signing.

David De Gea is currently in Madrid on paternity leave, after his wife gave birth to their first child, but recent reports in the Spanish media have hinted that he might want to remain in Madrid, where his wife is a well-known television presenter.

De Gea’s break is reported to be until the end of the month, which gives Dean Henderson an opportunity to shine between the sticks to try and establish himself as the new first-choice but, even if he proves successful, it seems that United are readying themselves to add another goalkeeper this Summer anyway, as reported by skysports.com.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Manchester United Rumoured To Be Looking For A New Goalkeeper”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.