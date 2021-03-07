Manchester United Reportedly Put A £50m Price Tag On David De Gea

Manchester United Reportedly Put A £50m Price Tag On Goalkeeper David De Gea



David De Gea’s time at Manchester United would appear to running out, as reports arise of a £50m price tag being put on the Spaniard, who this season is in danger of losing his place in goal permanently to Dean Henderson, who has done really well between the sticks since his return from Sheffield United.

The 31-year-old keeper has not been on the form that a few years ago saw him hailed as one of the best goalies in world football, with the likes of Real Madrid touting his services, in that famous episode in 2015 where a potential move collapsed on transfer deadline day when Los Blancos failed to submit the relevant paperwork on time.

De Gea’¡s wife recently gave birth to their first child so he returned to Spain to be with his family, reportedly until at least the end of March, a move which sees Henderson, a product of United’s famous youth academy, given a big opportunity to move in even more on the No1 spot at Old Trafford.

Henderson has been in impressive form in the games he has played this season, and sources at The Sun say that De Gea is likely to wave goodbye at the end of the season, especially with United looking to lower their wage bill now after being financially hit like every other club by the pandemic, with a reported salary of £375,000-a-week going to David De Gea.

The Spanish international still has two years left on his current contract, and with the Summer transfer window not so far away, it remains to be seen if his previous suitors will still be in the market given the current financial climate.

