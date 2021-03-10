‘Keep Piers Morgan On GMB’ 35,000 Demand Host Return To ITV After He Quit GMB.

PIERS MORGAN has received the support of over 35,000 viewers who have signed a petition demanding the controversial presenter be reinstated as host of Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan’s decision to step down as host of Good Morning Britain has been met with great disappointment from viewers with many begging ITV to take him back. Piers sensationally quit his role as host on the ITV morning show after he received a backlash over his comments regarding Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, fans of the controversial host have shown their support for Piers signing a series of petitions calling for him to be reinstated as presenter alongside Susanna Reid. One petition, titled Bring Back Piers Morgan, complained ITV have treated the host “appalling” and “thrown him under the bus”.

There has also been an outpouring of support on social media as viewers lament his loss from the show – and vow to stop watching it from now on.

Mr Morgan is understood to have been ordered to apologise – but he refused and quit, instead of saying he had the right to tell viewers his ‘honestly held opinions’ and declaring: ‘Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on’.

Standing firm today, he told reporters outside his West London home: ‘If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it.’

His sentiment was echoed by fans, who hit out at ‘woke extremists…trying to silence any dissent or criticism’.

