A DOCTOR who killed his lover with cocaine on his penis has been ordered to pay compensation to the family.

Dr Andreas David Niederbichler, aged 45 was previously jailed after his lover overdosed when he sprinkled cocaine on his penis. He has now been ordered to pay compensation to the victim’s family after they pursued a civil lawsuit.

Niederbichler was found guilty of aggravated rape and bodily harm and in 2019 was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Yvonne M, aged 38, was a former patient of his and she died after overdosing on cocaine that he had placed on his penis.

-- Advertisement --



She collapsed at the doctor’s home in Halberstadt, Germany before tragically dying later on in hospital.

The doctor was found to have carried out further crimes between September 2015 and February 2018 when he drugged and sexually assaulted three other women. During the investigation into the crimes it was discovered the he had laced lipstick, champagne glasses and toothpaste with cocaine.

Yvonne’s family opened a civil lawsuit for wrongful death after the surgeon was sentenced, and the Magdeburg court, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt has now convicted him and ordered him to pay compensation to the victim’s family.

Judge Steffi Ewald said, ‘The defendant is sentenced to pay the funeral costs in the amount of £7,337, as well as survivor benefits to the deceased’s husband and the son in the amount of £8,581 each.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Doctor Who Killed Lover with Cocaine on His Penis”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.