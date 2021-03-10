AN AMAZING 52 metre zip-line is a new tourist attraction for nature lovers in Spain’s Malaga.

The zip-line has been added to the via ferrata of El Hacho, which can be found in the town of Gaucín which is nestled in the Serranía de Ronda. The new tourist attraction is sure to delight nature lovers and adventure seekers too.

The Diputación de Málaga is currently promoting active tourism activities in the hopes of creating additional jobs and promoting inland towns. According to Cristóbal Ortega, the deputy for the Environment, Inland Tourism and Climate Change these active tourism opportunities stimulate economic growth.

-- Advertisement --



At around 300 metres in length the via ferrata El Hacho is not for the fainthearted as it requires some skill and is physically demanding. The route contains two overhangs and a cable ladder to contend with in order to reach the top at El Hacho.

The stunning zip-line links two sectors in the Sierra and uses a 12 millimetre mono cable to do so. The zip-line is fast, so it will delight adventure seekers.

The Malaga province can boast of hosting 21 via ferratas, that each year are visited by over a 100,000 nature lovers. Via ferratas can be found in the towns of Álora, Archidona, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauría, Benaoján, Comares, Cuevas de San Marcos, Gaucín, Igualeja, Jimera de Líbar, Montejaque, Ronda, Villanueva del Rosario and Villanueva del Trabuco.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amazing 52 Metre Zip-Line for Nature Lovers in Spain’s Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.