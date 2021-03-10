Firemen in Spain’s Baza Rescue Old Man

FIREMEN in Spain’s Baza have carried out a rescue of an old man from an irrigation siphon that was around 4 m deep.

An old man has luckily been rescued by the Fire, Rescue and Civil Protection Service of Spain’s Baza. The rescue of the 90-year-old man took place on Tuesday, March 9 after the man had somehow fallen into the irrigation siphon.

The fire department attended the scene at Cuesta de Freila shortly before 1 pm on Monday afternoon in order to rescue the old man from the 4 m deep siphon. Luckily though they were able to carry out the rescue operation using an evacuation triangle with tripod.

The 90-year-old man is said to be in good health and is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries during the incident. A primary care emergency medical team attended him at the scene and he was later taken by ambulance to the hospital in Baza.

Further medical tests were due to be carried out and he was kept in hospital for further observation.

