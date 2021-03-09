Woman Avoids Jail after Horrific Attempt to Drown Her Dog in the River Trent

WOMAN avoids jail after horrific attempt to drown her dog Bella in the River Trent. The horrific drowning attempt caused much controversy in January 2020 when luckily Bella the dog was pulled from the water by a passer-by.

Charlene Latham, 31, of St Brannocks Road, Ilfracombe in Devon has avoided jail after pleading guilty to the attempted drowning of her dog Bella in the River Trent. Horrifically she had taken a large rock and a carrier bag and attach them to Bella’s lead before she threw her into the river.

Luckily for Bella though she was seen by Jane Harper as she was submerged in the water and struggling. The passer-by was able to rescue the dog near Long Lane in Farndon, Newark on January 6, 2020.

Bella has been cared for by the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham and she is now ready to find her fur-ever home, but it would need to be close to the Radcliffe Animal Centre though.

Ella Carpenter, manager at Radcliffe Animal Centre spoke about Bella and explained that, “We are both proud and privileged to have cared for Bella over the past fourteen months.

“At times we thought she just wouldn’t make it, with her age and underlying health conditions all against her. But Bella has fought every day, showing enviable strength and courage, not wanting to give up her fight to recover.


“We hope that she will now be able to live out the rest of her life with the love and respect that she has always deserved and are looking for that special forever home for Bella.”

