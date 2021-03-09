COMPUTER ENGINEER ‘bludgeoned mum to death and murdered her young daughter’.

Computer engineer Andrew Innes, aged 50, appeared in court on Monday, March 8 charged with the murder of a missing mum and her young daughter. Innes is accused of bludgeoning mum Bennylyn Burke, aged 25 to death with a hammer. He is also accused of murdering her young daughter, Jellica, who is only two-years-old.

The court hearing was held at Dundee Sheriff Court and prosecutors have alleged that the murders took place between February 17 and March 5 at Innes’ home in Dundee. It is believed that the police are still hunting for the bodies of the mum and her daughter.

Details on how he is believed to have murdered the young tot are not currently known. Police had previously launched a UK wide search for Bennylyn and her two children, but only one of the children could be found.

Bennylyn was last seen on February 17 and was eventually reported missing on March 1, and it was only days ago that police began to search Innes’ five-bedroom house in Dundee.

A shocked friend of Bennylyn has spoken out to say how devastated the family’s loved ones are, and she explained that, “This has broken our hearts and we are all constantly crying.

“Bennylyn was a full-time mum and her daughter was her life.

“She was a very bubbly girl and we always have a laugh together.

“She was very lovely and always smiling and so pretty. We are beyond devastated.”

The search for the missing mum and child is still ongoing and the suspect is due to appear in court again later in March.

