Spain’s Historic Centre of Cártama Sees Archaeological Surveys Completed

SPAIN’S historic centre of Cártama in Malaga sees archaeological surveys completed, as 15 excavations were carried out in the space of three months.

The Cártama Town Hall completed the archaeological works last week on March 5, after they carried out 15 excavations in the town centre. All the digs were carried out in accordance with town planning regulations in order to protect the archaeological heritage.

During the three months’ worth of excavations archaeological remains were documented in Callejuela, Padre Navedo, Feijoo, La Martina and Rodahuevos streets, and the results of the study have been said to be excellent. The excavations have further confirmed the archaeological potential of the city.

Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo explained how in order for future work to go ahead the city needed to know what lay beneath the streets in order to preserve the town’s heritage. He said, “this is a huge step forward for the municipal management in the protection of its historical heritage.”

Sufficient information was obtained from the digs in order to chart the history of Cártama since the eighth century B.C. and this made it possible to validate previous hypotheses on how the city had grown throughout the ages.

According to Francisco Melero the coordinating archaeologist of the project, the greatest find of the digs was the “the Roman domus of Calle Feijoo”, which was home to one of the owners of the Roman city of Cartima.

