DEAD GRAN found clutching bloody bodies of her twin grandchildren after she tried to save them from a massacre.

Tragically a grandmother was found dead clutching the dead bodies of her twin grandchildren who were only two-years-old. Gran Tatyana Krutova, aged 45, had been looking after three of her grandchildren in Russia’s Moscow when the parents went out to take a walk.

Tatyana had been looking after Veronika aged eight, and two-year-old twins Dmitry and Mikhail. But horrifically all three children and the grandmother were killed in a knife massacre.

When mum Irina Klepinina and her husband returned from their walk to their family home in Likino-Dulyovo they found that home was locked, and the grandmother was not picking up the phone.

The parents quickly called the police and when officers arrived and forced the door open they were confronted with the horrific sight. The grandmother had died from multiple stab injuries while trying to protect her three grandchildren.

Tatyana was discovered on the sofa while still holding the twins and Veronika had tragically been killed as she hid behind the sofa.

According to reports all the victims had been stabbed at least 10 times. Police have confirmed that two knives were used in the massacre and it has been reported that Sergey Morozov, aged 32, a nephew of Tatyana was apprehended by police at the scene of the massacre.

No further details have been released yet.

