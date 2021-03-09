WELSH landowner wants Stonehenge ‘Reclaimed’ From England after recent scientific breakthrough.

Last month University College London’s (UCL) Professor Mike Parker Pearson announced his discovery of Waun Mawn, an ancient stone structure in the Preseli Hills. The scientist also explained how they believed that the monument from Wales had been used in part to build Stonehenge.

Professor Pearson, lead for the “Stones of Stonehenge” research project, explained that, “With an estimated 80 bluestones put up on Salisbury Plain at Stonehenge and nearby Bluestonehenge, my guess is that Waun Mawn was not the only stone circle that contributed to Stonehenge.”

Since the discovery was made, Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park owner Lyn Jenkins believes that the stones from the monument should be returned home again, and that Stonehenge should be reclaimed from England.

Jenkins commented in a piece for the Western Telegraph that, “Greece is trying to reclaim the Elgin Marbles. What if Wales tries reclaiming Stonehenge?

“They can re-erect it here, in Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park, Gwbert, from where we can view the Preseli Hills in the distance.

“If not, why doesn’t [Welsh First Minister] Mark Drakeford send Boris Johnson a bill for a few million pounds? After all, Stonehenge is an extremely lucrative tourist attraction.

“If Boris has no record of the original invoice, and won’t pay, he should do the decent thing and hand Stonehenge back.

“Of course, being a historian, [Mr Johnson] may well point out that the 5,000-year-old monolith was not received by the English, since they have only been in what is now England for a mere 1,500 years.”

