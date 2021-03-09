KAYAKERS shockingly discover a grenade in the River Cam during their lockdown daily exercise.

Richard Leach and his two sons were out taking their daily exercise by kayaking along the River Cam on Saturday, March 6. They were also hunting for hidden treasures as they were magnetic fishing from the kayak, but the last thing they expected to find was a grenade.

As the family kayaked past Trinity College the magnetic fishing proved fruitful and Richard pulled something to the surface, but it wasn’t the treasure that he was hoping for. Shockingly the magnetic line had caught hold of a grenade.

-- Advertisement --



Richard explained that, “My first thought was saying out loud ‘for xxxx sake’ as I had my two sons in the kayak with me.

“I took a quick snap on my phone then I lowered it carefully back to the bottom.

“Then I called over a porter from Trinity and he tied the end of the rope around a tree and we called the police.

“A police officer arrived who called bomb disposal who advised that we cut the rope and leave it there.

“But I said the rope I used floated so that was a terrible idea.”

The family reacted calmly and soon police followed by the bomb squad were at the scene. Luckily the bomb squad were able to carry out a controlled explosion and nobody was injured.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kayakers Shockingly Discover Grenade in River Cam”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.