Woman at Centre of Murder Investigation Found Dead in Bed

INQUEST hears how the woman at the centre of a murder investigation was found dead in bed.

The coroner has heard how a beloved young mum that had been at the centre of a murder probe was tragically found dead at a man’s house, after having spent the night there. She was tragically found dead in the man’s bed.

Kimberley McAssey, aged 29, from Cuckoo Lane, close to Heaton Park was found unresponsive at a property in Sherbourne Court, Prestwich on February 21.

The inquest at Rochdale Coroners Court has heard how before she was found dead she had spent the night with the man. The police coroner’s officer explained how the man ‘identified the body to police officers’ before he was arrested and later bailed for murder.

A post-mortem is being carried out by the Home Office, but so far the cause of death has not been identified.

Police coroner’s officer Cathy Dickson said that, “Kimberley had spent the previous evening with a male at his property in Sherbourne Court.

“The following day, she was found deceased in the bed.

“The male had identified a body to officers, but has been arrested and bailed for murder.

“Police still have an ongoing investigation.”

Previously Kimberley’s family spoke of their devastation and issued a statement through Greater Manchester Police which said, “Kimberley was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece, friend and colleague.

“She was the life and soul of the party and always got up dancing. She loved going out for walks and jogging with friends.

“There was never a dull moment with her around.”

The full inquest is set to take place in September after a review of the proceedings on June 7.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral costs the Kimberley.

