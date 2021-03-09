A BIRD-LIKE DINOSAUR has been identified in Spain’s Catalonia.

Scientists have identified a new genus and species of a birdlike troodontids dinosaur that lived a staggering six 6 million years ago. The species has been identified from a single bone that was found in Spain’s Catalonia in 2003, but scientists have just completed their research and published their scientific findings.

The Tamarro insperatus lived on the Ibero-Armorican island hundreds of thousands of years before the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period.

According to scientist Dr. Albert Sellés who is a palaeontologist for the Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafon at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the Museu de la Conca Dellà, “During the latest Cretaceous (77-66 million years ago) in the run-up to the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, Europe was a series of islands populated by diverse and distinctive communities of dinosaurs and other vertebrates,”

He went on to explain that, “Many of these animals exhibited peculiar features that may have been generated by lack of space and resources in their insular habitats.”

Previously the presence of “troodontids in Europe has been debated for a long time” as only a single tooth had been found in western France. But the latest discovery of a 66-million-year-old isolated bone has allowed scientists to identify the new species. The discovery was made by a team of paleontologists from the Museu de la Conca Dellà at the site of Sant Romà d’Abella in Spain’s Catalonia.

