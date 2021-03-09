Park Ranger Eaten Alive as Two Lions Ambush Him

PARK RANGER eaten alive when two lions ambushed him while he was tracking cheetahs for a luxury South African safari retreat.

Malibongwe Mfila, aged 27, had been tracking down cheetahs for rich tourists to see when he was tragically mauled to death by two male lions. The youngsters ambushed the retreat ranger after he left his vehicle in search of the cheetahs. The attack took place on March 6 and the lions were shot shortly after by rangers.

Mfila had left his vehicle and was following the tracks of two cheetahs on foot in the 22,000 hectare grounds of the Marataba Safari Lodge in the Marakele National Park. The lions ambushed him and quickly dragged his body away before starting to eat it. Sadly, they had been lying in wait only 20 metres away, but they were well camouflaged.

South African Police Spokesman Brigadier Motlafela confirmed that the lions had to be shot after the tragic death and he explained that the ranger was “busy driving around in the bush looking for animals like elephants and lions in order to tell the guides where to do game drives.

“He reportedly stopped his vehicle and got out and as he was walking away from the road he was suddenly attacked and killed by two lions.”

