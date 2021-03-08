The Municipal Archaeological Museum of Lorca Celebrates Its 29th Anniversary

THE Municipal Archaeological Museum of Lorca Celebrates his 29th anniversary.

The museum first opened its doors on March 7 in 1992 in what was a much awaited and anticipated addition to the city of Lorca. The opening saw people gather in the Plaza de Don Juan Moreno. The museum was officially opened when the ribbon was cut by Carlos Collado Mena, the President of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia along with José Antonio Gallego López, the Mayor of Lorca.

The museum is located in the centre of Lorca and the building dates from the late 16th to early 17th century. Lorca’s museum is home to 10 different rooms which take you through a fascinating journey of archaeology throughout history. The museum helps visitors travel “from the Palaeolithic through to the construction of Lorca Castle, including Romanisation”, it also showcases the “Iberian and Moorish cultures” according to Spain info.

The museum is now considered an indispensable cultural organisation that not only exhibits but also conserves the archaeological heritage of the town. The museum is open to the public and visitors can see Lorca’s history in a Covid safe environment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "The Municipal Archaeological Museum of Lorca Celebrates Its 29th Anniversary".






