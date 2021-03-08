Incredible Friendship as Blind Seal Follows Fisherman Every Day for 10 Years

AN Isle of Man fisherman formed an incredible friendship with a blind seal as it followed him every day for 10 years.

The friendship began when Isle of Man fishermen Nicholas Lewis, aged 41, first saw the seal in 2010. Shauna was a pup at the time and as she was searching for food she popped her head out of the water and has been a regular sight every day since.

The fisherman now feels like Shauna is one of his own children and says that he “loves her very much”. Shauna and Nicholas have spent time together every day during the last 10 years as the seal pops in to visit him at Peel Bay on the Isle of Man.

The seal loves nothing better than to swim close to Nicholas’ boats so that he can give her a pat on the head and feed her a few treats from his catch. He explained how, “I don’t think we’d go a single morning without her coming to say hello.

“She used to come up the steps to wait for us knowing that we’d be there in the morning.

“Ever since then she’s always come up to see us. I love seeing her by my boat – she’s fascinating.

“She’ll wait for me to then follow me around.”

“I have seen her every day for 10 years. She’s like one of my kids at this stage – I love her very much.”

Sadly, though Shauna has gone blind after she started to develop eye problems in 2019. He now “feels more responsible than ever” for her as she now bumps into things. Shauna is now blind and Nicholas said “I look forward to seeing her every morning – it’s like a routine.

“But it’s something I will never take for granted.”

