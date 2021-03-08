THE ‘Solidarity Challenge for Autism’ in Spain’s Almeria will see cyclists taking in the views from 15 municipalities in the space of only 16 hours.

Both the Provincial Council and the City Council of Almeria have joined forces as part of the new ‘Solidarity Challenge for Autism 2021’. The challenge will see six amateur cyclists pass through 15 municipalities in order to raise funds and promote projects from the Astea Autism Association of Almeria. This is the first time the challenge will take place in the province and the cyclists will cover over 320 km while they raise money.

The event is being supported by the sportswear brand Bioracer Spain, along with around 20 other companies. The non-stop race will see the amateur cyclists tackle nearly 6000 m gain in altitude and over 300 km.

All necessary precautions will be taken and the event will start from the Mediterranean Games Stadium on April 2 at 5 am. The route will take in views from many municipalities across Almeria and also the stunning views from the peaks of Alto de Velefique, Tetica de Bacares and Calar Alto in Almeria.

The amateur cyclists will be supported by a physiotherapist, and two assistance vehicles.

The provincial deputy for Social Welfare, Ángeles Martínez explained that, “this is a challenge that will give visibility to autism, will raise funds and will show the charms of the province of Almería”.

