IKEA Joins Forces with City Council in Order to Train Unemployed Women

The San Fernando City Council has signed an agreement with IKEA to help train unemployed women and improve their job prospects.

The scheme hopes to help unemployed women in the town take part in training that is organised by the Women’s Department. The training will then see the women join IKEA as part of an unpaid internship in order to complete the training courses.

The agreement was signed at the IKEA headquarters in the province of Jerez, and the signing of the agreement was attended by Patricia Cavada, mayor of Jerez, the new director of the Jerez’s Ikea shop, Sagrario Escribano, along with the delegate of Tourism Development and Employment, Regla Moreno; the Councillor for Women, Virginia Barrera; and Daniel Molina the former director of Ikea in Jerez.

The town Council hopes the agreement will enable them to “promote women’s equal access to the labour market, as well as the qualification for employment and the acquisition of competencies, skills and abilities for professional performance”.

As part of the agreement IKEA will invite students in for an unpaid internship as part of the new courses. The courses will entail two parts, initially a theoretical training part, which will then be followed by in company training at IKEA.

