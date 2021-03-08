Police Hunt Mountain Biker That Has Sexually Assaulted Seven Women

POLICE hunt mountain biker who has sexually assaulted seven women in the space of only five days.

Police are on the hunt for a mountain biker that in the space of less than a week has assaulted a series of women near Trafford’s waterways. The man has been described as five foot tall and young looking. Police believe that one man is responsible for all seven of the sexual assaults.

Police have appealed to the public for further information in the hopes of quickly catching the perpetrator. It is thought that most of the incidents have taken place on the Bridgewater Canal towpath through Sale.

The incidents started on March 2 and the seventh was recorded on Sunday, March 7. According to Greater Manchester police the mountain biker approaches his victims from behind before inappropriately touching them as he rides past.

Sergeant Helen Bagnall, of GMP’s Trafford division, said, “Due to the similarity and pattern of this offending, we believe the same person is responsible.

“If you have seen anyone who matches the description, seen anyone acting suspiciously in the areas concerned, or have any information that can assist our investigations, please get in touch.

“While thankfully no-one has been injured during these incidents, they have left the women involved understandably distressed.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

