HORROR CRASH kills two people in highway fiery inferno that also caused incredible damage to the highway.

Two people have been left dead with a further person in critical condition after a ute and a truck collided. The collision caused a fiery inferno on a South Australian remote highway. According to police the incident occurred on Saturday, March 6 shortly after midday. The horrific crash occurred at Wirraminna, between Pimba and Glendambo.

The tragic accident has left two people dead and according to South Australian police it could take some time for the road to be fixed due to the extensive fire damage. The fire caused by the accident was so intense that the road actually collapsed in places.

Tragically the driver of the UTE, aged 23 and the passage of the truck aged 57, died in the crash. So far the woman has not been named but is believed to have lived in the Adelaide suburbs of Para Vista. The man that died in the crash was from ACT.

The truck driver, aged 49 was airlifted to Australia’s Royal Adelaide Hospital and is thought to still be in a critical condition. He is also from Adelaide’s Para Vista.

Judy Tut had been travelling from Victoria towards Alice Springs on her way home when she saw the horrific scene of the accident. Speaking to ABC she explained that the damage to the road could take long time to fix and said, ‘They said it could take a couple of weeks or actually months,’

Accident investigators have been flown flow to the scene to carry out further investigations.

