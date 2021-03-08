Markle Meghan Markle’s Father To Make An Appearance On Good Morning Britain In First Exclusive Interview.



Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has revealed that Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas will appear on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, just hours after his daughter’s much-publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey has aired in the UK.

The no-limits chat has already made headlines across the world thanks to the revelations made by former Suits actress Meghan and husband Prince Harry. The interview with Oprah fulfilled it’s promise of ‘nothing being off limits’ with the revelations made in it including Harry and Meghan accusing the Royal Family of racism and revealing they were actually married before their Windsor Castle wedding.

Piers didn’t hold back with his thoughts on the interview on Monday’s GMB, with him accusing Harry and Meghan of indulging in a “two-hour trash-a-thon” of the Royal Family.

He fumed: “I’m angry to the point of boiling over. I’m sickened by what I’ve just seen. This is a two-hour trash-a-thon of our monarchy and the royal family. They trash everybody! They basically make out everybody in the royal family is a white supremacist. I just don’t think that’s acceptable.”

Meghan’s father Thomas and mother Doria Ragland separated when she was just six, and while she is still incredibly close with her mum, her relationship with her dad is very fraught, with him and half-sister Samantha Markle, selling stories and doing interviews on her in the lead up to her wedding to Prince Harry and afterwards.

Thomas suffered a heart attack 11 days before the wedding, which left him needing urgent surgery, and it was later revealed that he’d posed for press photographs which showed him being fitted for a suit and reading a book about British history.

And Thomas, who has made numerous appearances on UK TV over the years, will be back in the spotlight on Tuesday after Piers took to Twitter on Monday to announce: “Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today.

“On tomorrow’s @GMB Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response.”

