Goya Awards In Málaga This Evening Will Be Held Virtually

The Teatro del Soho Caixabank in Málaga city will tonight, Saturday, March 6, host the 35th prestigious Goya Awards Gala, in association with the Spanish Film Academy, featuring the very best of Spanish filmmaking talent, with the 166 awards nominees, along with a whole array of international stars, joining the virtual production from their homes.

The event will be hosted by Málaga’s very own internationally-renowned superstar actor, Antonio Banderas, accompanied by the Spanish journalist and TVE presenter María Casado, which viewers will be able to enjoy live on the Spanish channel TVE, from 10pm local time.

Yesterday, Friday 5, saw a full dress-rehearsal taking place, with the event for the first time ever, due to the pandemic, being staged virtually, it was essential that everything was in its place, to avoid any disasters on the night of the live broadcast, with mobile units being parked up since Tuesday in the adjoining Casas de Campos street, with their noisy well-calibrated machinery putting the patience of the neighbors put to the test.

The entire team involved in the production of the gala was in attendance, with technicians having to deal with setting up 166 live-feed connections to all of the nominees, plus to all the international guests, so one can imagine the atmosphere when the Soho Theater’s electricity supply suddenly cut out, with those responsible for the production combing the building in its surroundings in search of the fault that was finally located, and fixed, as reported by malagahoy.es.

We wish the Spanish Film Academy a big success for this evening, and fingers crossed that everything goes to plan.

