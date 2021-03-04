GOYA AWARDS In Málaga Next Saturday 6 Has Some Of Hollywood’s Biggest Names Lined Up To Appear



The 35th Goya Awards gala that will take place at the Teatro del Soho Caixabank in Málaga next Saturday 6, there will be no nominees or winners, but the major names of Spanish cinema will still be present, under the direction and presentation of Antonio Banderas and María Casado.

The Málaga born Banderas had already announced that some big international stars from the film world would connect with the gala, and the list confirmed so far by the Film Academy, up to this Wednesday, includes Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci, Salma Hayek, Sylvester Stallone, Benicio del Toro, Emma Thompson, Ricardo Darín and Laura Dern, among others.

-- Advertisement --



The list of award recipients includes Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Alejandro Amenábar, JA Bayona, Paz Vega, Antonio de la Torre, Belén Cuesta, Marta Nieto, Mónica Randall, Verónica Forqué, Pedro Casablanc, Jaime Chávarri , Emma Suárez, Marisa Paredes or Jose Coronado, among others.

They will have a hybrid format, face-to-face with the hosts of the ceremony, the interpreters, and the filmmakers who will deliver the awards, while the 166 nominees of this edition will be connected virtually from their homes.

The Goya 2021 will honour all members of the film industry, especially those who are not in front of the cameras, but are still an essential part of film making.

The Málaga Symphony orchestra, together with the maestro Arturo Díez Boscovich, will put the musical theme to the ceremony, during which soundtracks by Ennio Morricone will be performed, and the Argentine Nathy Peluso, Málaga’s Vanesa Martín, and the Catalan, Aitana, will perform.

Singer Diana Navarro, and the comedian, actor and impersonator Carlos Latre, will pay tribute to Luis García Berlanga, the Valencian teacher, on the centenary of his birth, as reported by malagahoy.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Goya Awards In Málaga Next Saturday 6 Has Some Of Hollywood’s Biggest Names Lined Up”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.