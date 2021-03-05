LONELY MAN kept his brother’s rotting corpse on his sofa for months as he was afraid of being lonely.

Valeriy, aged 52, kept his brothers decomposing body on the sofa for several months and lived alongside him as he was afraid to be alone. Valeriy could not bear to be without his brother who died last autumn, so he kept his body and carried on as normal.

Brother Andrey, aged 42, is thought to have passed away in the autumn last year after he had suffered from a heart attack. The shocking tale of the two brothers saw the eldest brother so saddened by his brother’s death that he carried on as if he were still alive.

Police eventually recovered the body from the town of Novomoskovsk, central Ukraine, after neighbours raised concerns and visited the house. Neighbours were worried that they had not seen either of the brothers for some time and speaking to local media, Albina, a next door neighbour explained that, “When we walked into the house we felt a horrific stench.

“A human figure was lying on the couch. It was covered with a blanket.

“When we threw the blanket aside, we saw a rotting human skeleton.”

The neighbour also went on to explain that, “Valeriy slept and had a meal near the decomposing corpse for several months.

“He treated his brother as if he was alive, continuing to talk to him.

“He said he was afraid of loneliness.”

