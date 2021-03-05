GAMES takeover Spanish family’s house and life in Andalucia’s Cordoba, as they have been forced to eat on the floor now for two months since starting a giant puzzle that has taken over family life.

The Andalucian family began the puzzle on January 5 and had expected it to only take a few days to complete. Now two months on the family are still plodding through it, and are having to eat on the floor as they cannot access the living room table.

Father Alberto Bargiela Valverde, explained that, “It’s a 10,000-piece puzzle, so it takes up a lot of space,”

“We thought we would finish it in a couple of days, but we’ve already been on the issue for two months”

The family are fighting to quickly complete the puzzle but youngest son Jorge confessed that, “We also have breakfast on the carpet.”

The father explained how, “We do our best to complete the puzzle so that we can eat sitting down again, but the pieces are very small and many of them are dark, so there is no way.”

This is not the only game to takeover the family’s life, as in 2013 the family had to move house after the father practically took over the entire family home with a giant Scalextric’s. The track ran through the family’s living room, hallway and across the entrances to the bedrooms and bathroom. The family hope that their next house will come complete with a games room.

