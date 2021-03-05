Trafficked Man Was Found in 6Ft Shed ‘Where He Had Lived for FORTY Years’

MEN charged after trafficked man was found in a 6ft shed ‘where he had lived for FORTY years.’

Two men have now been charged with human trafficking offences after a 58-year-old man was discovered in a 6ft shed where allegedly he had been forced to live for 40 years.

The father and son have finally been charged with human trafficking offences after the shocking discovery was made in October 2018 in Carlisle, Cumbria. Police found a British man who had allegedly been kept in a six foot shed for 40 years.

During the 2018 raid police found the shed to contain a makeshift bed, a chair and a TV that was metered. Officers believe that the potential victim had been living in the shed since he was 16 years old.

On Thursday March 4, a father and son both named Peter Swailes appeared at the Carlisle Magistrates’ Court. They are aged 55 and 80 and have now been charged with conspiracy to organise the travel of an individual with a view to exploiting them contrary to Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and Section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

Senior investigating officer Martin Plimmer in 2019 explained that, “Our priority since we made the initial arrest has been to ensure that the potential victim has been given all the necessary help and support. This was clearly the right thing to do.

“When we found him he was like a rabbit in headlights and very confused.”

The two men are set to appear in court again in April.

