Dr Seuss Books Banned For Sale On eBay

SIX Dr Seuss books have now been banned for sale on eBay

Furious sellers of six iconic Dr Seuss children’s books found that they were blocked from flogging the tomes on eBay, receiving a message informing them that they had violated the company’s “offensive material policy,” which bans content that promotes “hatred, violence or discrimination.” The news comes after Dr Seuss Enterprises announced earlier in the month that it would no longer publish certain books because of ‘racist and insensitive imagery’.

The six books now on the ‘banned’ list are ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street’, ‘If I Ran the Zoo’, ‘McElligot’s Pool’, ‘On Beyond Zebra!’, ‘Scrambled Eggs Super!’, and ‘The Cat’s Quizzer’.

One eBay user fumed on Twitter: “You can’t make this stuff up. @eBay is blocking my listing of @DrSeuss’s “The Cat’s Quizzer” & citing it as offensive material.”

She added the hashtag: “cancel cancel culture.”

Another baffled seller pointed out that while eBay wouldn’t allow his advert for the famed children’s books, he could still legitimately buy or sell Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

“I could sell Mein Kampf but not And to Think that I Saw it On Mulberry Street because it’s ‘hateful’,” the user wrote.

Dr Seuss is the second-highest paid deceased celebrity after Michael Jackson. On Tuesday, March 2, Seuss’ stepdaughter, Lark Grey Diamond-Cates, told the New York Post that there “wasn’t a racist bone in that man’s body.”

“He was so acutely aware of the world around him and cared so much,” she said. “I think this is a world that right now is in pain, and we’ve all got to be very gentle and thoughtful and kind with each other.”

The decision to cease printing the six books came after a 2019 study published in the journal ‘Research on Diversity in Youth Literature’ found that 43 out of 45 characters of colour across 50 of the books had “characteristics aligning with the definition of Orientalism.”

