Joe Biden Omits Dr Seuss Books From ‘Read Across America Day’ Leading to Surprising Revelation.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden omitted Dr Suess books from Read Across America Day – held annually on the children’s author’s birthday on March 2 – which has led to the revelation that six of the author’s books will stop being published because of ‘racist and insensitive imagery’.

The six books that will no longer be printed are: ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street’, ‘If I Ran the Zoo’, ‘McElligot’s Pool’, ‘On Beyond Zebra!’, ‘Scrambled Eggs Super!’, and ‘The Cat’s Quizzer’.

The omission from the presidents reading list came after a Virginia school system dropped the iconic children’s books because of ‘racial undertones’. Biden broke presidential tradition by not including the books from the author, real name is Theodor Geisel, who had been the face of the annual Read Across America Day for more than 20 years.

And now the company, which preserves and protects the author’s legacy, has revealed that the decision to cease publication and sales of the books was actually made LAST YEAR after months of discussion, stating: “these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the company continued.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” the statement concluded.

