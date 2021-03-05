Breaking News: THREE Earthquakes Hit New Zealand Prompting URGENT Tsunami Warning.

A DEVASTATING tsunami could be on its way to the North Island of New Zealand following three HUGE earthquakes sparking fear and mass evacuations.

-- Advertisement --



Earlier today, Thursday, March 4, an extremely powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the North Island in New Zealand prompting officials to issue a tsunami warning.

Residents were told to flee their homes and move inland or to high ground if they felt a ‘long or strong’ tremor when the quake hit shortly before 2.30am local time (the early hours of Friday morning in New Zealand). And ANOTHER 7.4-magnitude tremor was recorded near the Kermadec Islands four hours later.

However, an EARTH SHATTERING 8.1-magnitude earthquake near the Kermadec Islands, about 1000km north of New Zealand, was the most recent earthquake to have been reported – sparking urgent calls for people to “run, walk or cycle” immediately to their nearest high ground.

“A tsunami watch has been issued for Australia following an 8.1-magnitude earthquake near the Kermadec Islands north of NZ. There is a potential tsunami threat to Norfolk Island in the coming hours,” a tweet from the Bureau of Meteorology Australia said just before 7am (AEST) on Friday.

“People near the coast from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, and Great Barrier Island must move immediately to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible,” the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet on Friday morning.

“People evacuating should walk, run or cycle if possible to reduce the chance of getting stuck in traffic. Do not return until all-clear is given by Civil Defence,” another tweet said.

Its website read: “National Warning: Tsunami Threat. Immediate evacuation required.”

The National Emergency Management Agency has also urged residents outside of the evacuation zones to also seek higher ground.

“People in all other areas who felt a long or strong earthquake that made it hard to stand up, or lasted longer than a minute, should move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible,” the agency said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: THREE Earthquakes Hit New Zealand Prompting URGENT Tsunami Warning”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.