BREAKING NEWS: TSUNAMI warning issued after huge earthquake in New Zealand

An extremely powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the North Island in New Zealand on Thursday, March 4 prompting officials to issue a tsunami warning. Residents were told to flee their homes and move inland or to high ground if they felt a ‘long or strong’ tremor when the quake hit shortly before 2.30am local time (the early hours of Friday morning in New Zealand).

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, a tsunami was possible within 180 miles of the quake’s epicentre, which was 110 miles from the city of Gisborne. The depth of the earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey as six miles.

New Zealand Civil Defence posted a statement on Twitter shortly after the huge tremor was felt. It read:

We are assessing whether the M7.3 East of the North Island New Zealand earthquake at 2021-03-05 2.27am has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed. Anyone near the coast who felt a long or strong quake should move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can.”

