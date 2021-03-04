THE MISS PANAMA contest will accept transgender women, but only those ‘who have completed all medical procedures’.

The Miss Panama competition has responsibility for choosing the Miss Universe pageant representative for Panama, and this year they have announced that they will allow transgender women to enter. The rule change means that any transgender woman who has ‘completed all their legal and medical procedures’ will be able to enter this year.

In 2018 Spain’s Angela Ponce made history when she became the Miss Universe pageant’s first openly transgender woman to enter the competition.

The decision was made in order to come in line with the Miss Universe rules and the organisation spoke about the decision and said the choice was made, ‘after plenty of conversation and in line with the rules of the Miss Universe organization’.

The organisation hopes to increase equality and explained that the event ‘will permit women officially legally recognized in the country,’ to enter, in the hopes of opening ‘the door to transgender women who have completed all of their legal and medical procedures.’

President of Miss Panama, Cesar Anel Rodriguez, explained that they had investigated the issue before making the change to the rules.

