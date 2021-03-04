Brothers Fake Car Theft in Attempt to Hide Accident from Father in Almeria’s Nijar

BROTHERS fake car theft in attempt to hide accident from their father in Almeria’s Nijar.

Two brothers are being investigated by Guardia Civil in Almeria after they faked the theft of a car over their fears of a reprimand from their father.

The two brothers aged 17 and 20 are now being investigated for faking the theft of the car. The brothers had decided that after they had an accident in Almeria’s Nijar when they had taken the vehicle without first getting their father’s permission, that they would invent a story and pretend that car had been stolen.

Both of the men escaped uninjured from the accident and it had been the younger brother who had been driving at the time of the incident.

According to the Guardia Civil they investigated the theft of the car when the two brothers reported that it had been stolen from an area in Nijar.

The Guardia civil were able to recover the car however when they found it after an “extensive search operation” it did not appear to have been tampered with and the car was found with two young men nearby. The documents inside the car were matched the two men, who turned out to be the two brothers.

After being questioned by the Guardia Civil the young men finally confessed that they taken the car without their father’s permission. After they had crashed it they had invented the story of the theft in hopes of avoiding being reprimanded by their father.

