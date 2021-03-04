Elche Half Marathon Suspended Until October.

THE Elche Half Marathon, which was scheduled for next Sunday, March 14, has been suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic. The organisation, formed by the Decathlon Athletics Club and the Elche City Council, has announced that the 49th edition of the race will be held, if the pandemic allows it, on October 17.

The previous year’s event was also suspended and then cancelled last year due to the pandemic. It was first scheduled to take place on March 15 and then on October 18.

Speaking at the time, the Decatlón Elche Athletics Club, expected the highly-anticipated event to experience a good turnout for what they said was the “most important half marathon in the province”.

Last year, the Elche Half Marathon, said to be the oldest in the world, had already exceeded the record number of registrations from the previous year. The organisation has once again been forced to change its date and sadly push it back to October.

Fingers crossed the event will RUN this year.

