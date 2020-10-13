Elche International Half Marathon runners awaiting the starter pistol

RUNNERS of the Elche International Half Marathon will be eagerly awaiting the starter pistol as the event is finally getting ready to run on Sunday 18.

The highly-anticipated event was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, however, the Decatlón Elche Athletics Club, who have organised this year’s event, are expected a good turnout for the “most important half marathon in the province”.

The course leads runners from C / Diagonal del Palau passing through the Altamira Bridge until they reach Av. De la Libertad, passing by the Sports City before running the roads of Camí de la Bassa del Moro, Camí del Pantá, C. Cauce, C Prof. Francisco Tomás and V.

Participants will then go down Av. De Novelda until they reach Av. De la Libertad, C. de la Concepción Arenal. They will also pass through places such as Camí de Felip, Puente Santa Teresa, C. de la Corredora where the exhausted runners will finally arrive at the finishing line in Paseo de la Estación.

