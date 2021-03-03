JAMES BULGER’S brothers speak about his murder in a new documentary. This will be the first time that the brothers have spoken about James’ death.

The abduction and murder of James Bulger who was only two years old at the time of his death shocked the nation. Now a new documentary is set to explore the murder, and James’ brothers will speak for the first time about James’s death and how it has affected their family.

The documentary called, Lost Boy: The Killing of James Bulger, will feature James’ brother Michael, aged 27, and his half-brothers Thomas, aged 22, and Leon, aged 21.

Speaking of James’ disappearance brother Michael said, “Being James’ brother is not a weird thing.

“We have always grown up knowing he was there, what he was like, his character, In the household, we talk about James a lot.

“My mum will give us little stories and insights about what he was like. He has always been a character we wanted to know more about, wishing he was there, rather than someone who was in the background all the time.”

James’ body was found on a railway embankment by police on February 14, 1993 and the young boy had suffered a horrific 42 injuries after his abduction. Venables and Thompson were tried in November 1993 and were found guilty of the abduction and murder of young James.

The documentary Lost Boy: The Killing of James Bulger can be viewed at 9pm on Channel 5 on Wednesday 10th & Thursday 11 March.

