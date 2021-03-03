TEENAGER ARRESTED with machine guns and ammunition in London at Chiswick station.

Police have seized two Scorpion machine guns along with 40 rounds of ammunition that a teenager was carrying in his rucksack. The armed raid by police took place near London’s Chiswick Park station.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition. The teen was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 2, and he was taken into custody for further questioning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Turner said, “The machine guns and ammunition seized could have undoubtedly led to the loss of life had they not been recovered in this operation.

“Tackling violent crime remains our absolute priority and operations like this are crucial in removing lethal weapons from the streets and restricting the ability of those intent on causing violence.

“This is one of our main focuses as we approach coming out of lockdown and we will be relentless in our activity.

“Anyone who believes they can walk the streets of London with horrific weapons in their possession should think again. We will continue to make London a hostile place for gangs to operate in and carry firearms.”

The raid was carried out by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and Specialist Firearms Command. The Scorpion machine guns are military grade weapons and are Czech-made. They have an accurate firing range of around 150 m and can fire a staggering 850 rounds in a single minute.

