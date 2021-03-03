Google to Stop Selling Targeted Ads Based on Browsing History.

Google will stop selling targeted ads based on individuals’ browsing histories and won’t invest in ad tech that uniquely identifies web users, the company announced.

Search giant Google said today, Wednesday, that it would not track individuals on the web after it phases out existing ad-tracking technology from Chrome browsers, amid rising concern about privacy. Shares of the Mountain View, Calif., unit of Alphabet at last check dropped 1% to $2,043 (€1,693.)on the news.

In a blog post, David Temkin, Google’s director of product management for ads privacy and trust, said, “Today, we’re making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products.

“Instead, our web products will be powered by privacy-preserving APIs which prevent individual tracking while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers.”

Google clocked an increase of 22% in advertising revenue to $46.2 (€38.30 ) billion in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier. The result exceeded Wall Street estimates. Google first said early last year that it would get rid of third-party cookies, which for decades have enabled online ads. The move was designed to meet growing data-privacy concern in Europe and the U.S.

Now, Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data, though it continues to test ways for businesses to target ads to large groups of anonymous users with common interests.

“Keeping the internet open and accessible for everyone requires all of us to do more to protect privacy — and that means an end to not only third-party cookies but also any technology used for tracking individual people as they browse the web,” Google said in the blog post.

