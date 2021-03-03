ENJOY nature in Almeria’s Huercal-Overa with a stunning variety of hiking trails and the Via Verde.

Huercal-Overa is the gateway to Andalucia and is set between the provinces of Murcia and Almeria. The town has a stunning variety of things to do and places to visit, amongst which there are plenty of activities for people who enjoy nature.

The global coronavirus pandemic has seen many people take to exercising away from indoor spaces and instead exercise outdoors in order to enjoy the fresh air and hopefully stay safe. Huercal Overa has plenty of options for people’s leisure time.

For walkers looking for a gentle route they can take advantage of the Via Verde which runs along Almanzora’s old railway. It also links the town with the region of Murcia. The route is considered of low difficulty which makes it ideal for friends and family and young ones. The route runs for many kilometres and is suitable for people with reduced mobility.

The Via Verde also known as the Greenway is home to many runners and cyclists too.

Hikers looking for a little more of a challenge can find many different hiking routes from the town and these include the Ruta de los Encinares, the Subida al Cabezo de la Jara, the Sendero de Huércal-La Vieja, the Sendero La Sierrecica, La Santa and the Minado-Castillo de Huércal-Overa.

